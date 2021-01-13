BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County investigators released a video of a woman allegedly leaving drugs for an inmate outside of the courthouse in Bay Minette.
According to deputies, the video shows Rebecca Ann Wills taping the package to a railing. The package containing Suboxone, Xanax, and meth was later found by a guard.
Willis has been arrested, but officials are still searching for an alleged accomplice, Alexis Biron. She lives in Brewton and was last seen in Century, Florida.
Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 251-937-0202.
