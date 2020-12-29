SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County deputies said a man who may be suffering from a mental illness is missing.
Peter Curreri, 33, left his home in Summerdale to walk his dog on Saturday, December 26. He was reported missing the next day after he didn't return.
On Tuesday, the dog was found dead at a landfill not far from his home, but there was no sign of Curreri.
Deputies said they later learned that Curreri had been sleeping in a neighbor's barn.
He was last seen walking on Long Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses said Curreri was not thinking clearly and may be suffering from a mental illness.
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said, "We do not believe that Mr. Curreri is armed or dangerous, but we ask anyone who comes into contact with Mr. Curreri to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office so that we can check on his wellbeing."
Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 251-937-0202.
Curreri is a white male who is 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He has long, blonde, hair and blue eyes. He normally wears glasses and goes by Pete.
