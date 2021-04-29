DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala --The west end beach at Dauphin Island will soon be accessible to people with physical challenges.

There will be an ADA / wheelchair compliant beach mat.

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program says one of its core values is access.

Which is why they say easy access to the water should be available to everyone regardless of physical differences.

So it teamed up with Krew of Kindness and the town of Dauphin Island to install the mats on the gulf and the south sides of the island.

Installation and grand opening is next week.