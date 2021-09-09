September is disaster preparedness month and the height of hurricane season here on the Gulf Coast.

As more tropical storms form in the Gulf---and recovery just beginning to our west, Baldwin Emergency Management Agency is making sure you are ready.

This means resupplying your hurricane kit, reviewing your evacuation plan, and staying weather aware.

With our area still hosting many Ida evacuees—some forced to return home sooner than they’d like---Baldwin EMA is also highlighting something many overlook: being financially prepared.

“There’s many a residents from Louisiana that came to this area to get out of danger. For those individuals, when you’re in a location and displaced for a period of time, it becomes expensive. You have to think about food, lodging, and care,” said Jenni Guerry, Baldwin EMA Deputy Director.

Guerry says its never to late to start an emergency fund.

Just set aside how ever much money you can spare each month and it will start to add up.

This can be used to meet your insurance deductible if you’re in a pinch, and cover necessities for your family if you are displaced for an extended amount of time.

She also suggests making a stop at the ATM.

“Its incredibly important that you have the cash on hand, in case there is interruption of services, and its also very important to give your family a tremendous amount of security,” said Guerry, “make sure that you have small bills, because that will make it easier to make transactions.”

Some other important things to add to your to do list are making sure you have a hurricane decal depending on where you live, and double checking and updating insurance policies.

This is especially important as property values go up with population in Baldwin County.

For a full checklist, click here.