ORANGE BEACH, Al. (WALA) -- Discussions continued Wednesday over the future of a potential new bridge near Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

Wednesday afternoon, the Mayor of Orange Beach held a Facebook live explaining his reason for asking the Alabama Department of Transportation to put plans for the bridge on hold.

The intracoastal waterway bridge has been in the works for years. The goal is to relieve traffic on highway 59 and to create a third access on and off the island that would also serve as an evacuation route by connecting the Baldwin Beach Express to Canal Road east of Gulf Shores.

Bids on the bridge were supposed to be released last Friday, but they weren’t.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said those plans are on hold at least until December. He’s asking the Mayor of Gulf Shores for a joint town hall to discuss ways to move forward.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon says that as traffic increases, there has to be an alternative to relieve traffic.

But instead of a new bridge, he wants ALDOT to negotiate with the Baldwin County bridge company on developing solutions using the existing toll bridge near the wharf.

We reached out to the Mayor of Gulf Shores. He was unavailable, but a spokesperson says a statement released last week saying the time for negotiations has passed still stands, and Mayor Robert Craft wants ALDOT to move forward with the plans already in place for the intracoastal waterway bridge.