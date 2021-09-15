LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- Loxley Elementary School was placed into lockdown for a short time Wednesday morning after an incident involving "custody issues" led to a wreck nearby, according to authorities.

The Loxley Police Department published the following account on social media:

"We have had several inquiries this morning about the lockdown precaution at Loxley Elementary School.

"This was due to an incident that began in Robertsdale with a subject following another individual over custody issues. The subject involved in the chase caused a wreck at Highway 59 and County Road 64 then fleeing from officials. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 49 and County Road 64 causing delays in school traffic and the lockdown."

Authorities say there were no injuries associated with the incident.

Police say a woman driving on Highway 59 called police and reported she was being followed by a party and was concerned for her safety following a domestic incident that began in Robertsdale. At some point she became involved in an accident within a school zone but left the scene, according to authorities.

A Baldwin County sheriff's deputy witnessed this and pulled her over, authorities say. It was during this interval when the school was briefly locked down as a precaution.

Police say an individual was arrested on a domestic charge in relation to the incident. Further details about that arrest were not immediately available.