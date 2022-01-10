BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Bay Minette Police Department has a message for drivers after a crash that occurred Monday morning.
The message, posted on social media: "If you cannot move over, then SLOW DOWN!!"
The police department posted that on Monday morning Bay Minette Police Sgt. Justin Kelly was working in conjunction with the Alabama Department of Transportation and Mobile Asphalt Company in a construction area on U.S. 31, south of Bay Minette.
Police said a distracted driver ignored lane closure signage, a digital arrow board and the police car's warning lights. As a result, the distracted driver's vehicle struck the rear of the police patrol vehicle car.
There were no injuries. Both vehicles were significantly damaged, as seen in the accompanying photographs provided by police.
The BMPD asks drivers to know and obey Alabama's Move Over Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.