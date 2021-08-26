BALDWIN COUNTY, Al. (WALA)-- Thursday is national dog day, and we have an incredible story about one furry friend’s adventure to be reunited with his owner.

This adorable pup named Charming is back home. After nearly three years, his owner Dixie Greenwell never lost hope.

“We couldn't find him. I've always had a little bit of faith. I never felt like he was fully gone".

And it's a woman by the name of Faith who's at the center of this story.

She spotted Charming at a Baldwin county gas station. She was able to lure him into her car and take the dog to the Silverhill Vet Clinic.

How did she do it? With corndogs.

"He is the goofiest dog that you will ever meet. He just wants to love and bounce around. He's like a mini horse. He obviously loves corndogs,” Greenwell said.

Thankfully, the puppy had a microchip. Making this reunion possible.

"If you love them back, take care of them and get them microchipped, then stuff like this happens. He comes back after nearly three years," Greenwell said.