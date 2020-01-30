Dolphin Athletic Club hosts fundraiser to support Gulf Shores City School's student-athletes

This weekend you can have some fun and support local student-athletes in Gulf Shores.
Gulf Shores City Schools Dolphin Athletic Club is hosting their annual drawdown Saturday, but after decades of fundraisers, this is a year of firsts.
This is the first year the athletic club is raising money for students of the Gulf Shores City School system, after the three schools split with Baldwin County Schools last summer.
This is also the first year the Hangout is hosting the event.
For eighty dollars per couple you get a meal, cold beer or wine, and a Velcro Pygmies live concert, all while supporting local student-athletes.
“We fund equipment, we fund travel, we fund nutrition, we buy uniforms, we scholarship athletes that can’t afford to participate. We do a lot of good things, and a lot of it is done anonymously, and without the help of our sponsors, our volunteers, and these types of fundraisers, we couldn’t do it all,” said Mike Carey, President of the Dolphin Athletic Club.
Also included in your ticket price is one entry into a $7500 grand prize.
To purchase tickets click here.
