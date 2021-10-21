ROBERTSDALE, Ala. – The Lighthouse: A Beacon of Hope will host its 3rd Annual Domestic Violence Vigil at Honey Bee Park in Robertsdale today at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say that out of an abundance of concern over COVID-19, this year’s vigil will be livestreamed via the organization’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/abeacon .

There will be a candle lighting in remembrance of victims who have died because of this devastating crime. Speakers at this year’s event will include Baldwin County Commissioner, Billie Jo Underwood and Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control’s 2019 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 37.5% of women over the age of 18 in the state of Alabama will experience violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime.

The names of the victims will be spoken at the vigil.

Rhyon Ervin, executive director of The Lighthouse, says, “It is extremely important to remember victims of domestic violence and bring awareness to this crime and its impact on individuals, families, and the community. It is also equally important to continue to offer hope to those who have experienced domestic violence and to celebrate those who have moved beyond it. These are our sentiments not only during Domestic Violence Awareness Month but throughout the year.”

The mission of The Lighthouse is the elimination of family violence and sexual assault through education, intervention, services, and collaboration with the community. A non-profit agency founded in 1994, The Lighthouse provides domestic violence services to Baldwin, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia counties in Alabama. The Lighthouse also provides sexual assault services to Baldwin and Escambia (AL) counties. To learn more about The Lighthouse, go to their website at www.thelighthouseabeacon.org.