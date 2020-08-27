Donations for Hurricane Laura victims being collected at American Legion in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Even before Hurricane Laura made landfall, wrecking parts of Louisiana, a group on the Eastern Shore had already made plans to help.
Eastern Shore Post 199 of the American Legion in Fairhope is taking donations to the hardest hit areas, a plan organizers put in place the night before Laura barreled into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
“We just want them to know our hearts are out to them and our prayers are with them," Sean Sullivan, with the Eastern Shore Post 199 said.
Some people, like Tom and Debbie Wright, felt encouraged to donate after seeing the images of destruction left behind by the hurricane.
“I think just knowing there are other people around the country trying to help you out and praying for you, it gives me goosebumps just talking about it," Debbie Wright said.
If you would like to help, Eastern Shore Post 199 is taking non-perishable items, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, etc. at their building on Mobile St. in Fairhope until Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.