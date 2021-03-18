BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The "Don't Drop It On Alabama" Spring Cleanup is held during the month of April each year and is available to Alabama cities, counties, and communities.
All supportive cleanup materials are provided at no cost to participants and include large trash bags, recycle bags, participation forms and other materials necessary for a successful cleanup week.
Participation is encouraged by individuals and groups. Kickoff for event is April 1st and lasts the entire month of April.
Supplies can be picked up beginning Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the following locations (unless otherwise arranged with Baldwin County Solid Waste):
Magnolia Landfill
15140 County Road 49
Summerdale, AL 36580
MacBride Landfill
14200 County Road 64
Loxley, AL 36551
Bay Minette Transfer Station
43205 Nicholsville Road
Bay Minette, AL 36507
Eastfork Landfill
17917 CC Road
Elberta, AL 36530
Baldwin County Central Annex Rear parking lot drive-up window
22251 Palmer Street
Robertsdale, AL 36560
Trash can only be collected in the bags provided unless otherwise approved by the Baldwin County Solid Waste Director.
Trash will be weighed and reported to Alabama PALS to track the event’s success. Forms specifying the general location where trash was collected should be turned in with the trash to the locations listed above.
For more information, call Baldwin County Solid Waste at 251-972-6878.
