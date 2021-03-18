BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The "Don't Drop It On Alabama" Spring Cleanup is held during the month of April each year and is available to Alabama cities, counties, and communities.

All supportive cleanup materials are provided at no cost to participants and include large trash bags, recycle bags, participation forms and other materials necessary for a successful cleanup week.

Participation is encouraged by individuals and groups. Kickoff for event is April 1st and lasts the entire month of April.

Supplies can be picked up beginning Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the following locations (unless otherwise arranged with Baldwin County Solid Waste):

Magnolia Landfill

15140 County Road 49

Summerdale, AL 36580

MacBride Landfill

14200 County Road 64

Loxley, AL 36551

Bay Minette Transfer Station

43205 Nicholsville Road

Bay Minette, AL 36507

Eastfork Landfill

17917 CC Road

Elberta, AL 36530

Baldwin County Central Annex Rear parking lot drive-up window

22251 Palmer Street

Robertsdale, AL 36560

Trash can only be collected in the bags provided unless otherwise approved by the Baldwin County Solid Waste Director.

Trash will be weighed and reported to Alabama PALS to track the event’s success. Forms specifying the general location where trash was collected should be turned in with the trash to the locations listed above.

For more information, call Baldwin County Solid Waste at 251-972-6878.