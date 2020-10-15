BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - Antwon Smith is now locked up in Baldwin County, where he faces a capital murder charge in a double homicide.
The 36-year-old Pensacola man was booked in Baldwin County today, jail records show, after having been transferred from Mobile, where he had been arrested over the weekend.
Smith is accused of the Baldwin County murders of Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carrol of Seattle. They were found shot to death on County Road 95 near Elberta Friday morning.
During a Thursday morning hearing, a judge denied bond for Smith on his capital murder charge after determining he would be a flight risk and a danger to the public.
Prosecutors told the judge both victims were shot four times in the back, including in the back of the head.
Smith had been in the Mobile County Jail since Saturday, when Mobile police officers arrested him after a short pursuit.
According to authorities, the vehicle Smith was driving belonged to one of the victims. Investigators said Smith was also in possession of marijuana, heroine, an unregistered handgun which they believe to be the murder weapon and a wallet belonging to one of the victims.
Authorities have also said Smith is a "person of interest" in the 2017 disappearance of Crestview mother Calandra Stallworth.
