Muggy air, gray skies, and red flags have been hanging over the Gulf for days.

For some spring breakers, it’s a major bummer, but for others, they say it all depends on your perspective.

“We’re coming from Wisconsin, so this actually is an upgrade from Wisconsin, and every day we’ve had sun,” said Russ Pagels, who is in town for a few weeks for vacation with his family.

Pagels and his grandchildren are making the most of those brighter spots of their vacation, letting the kids dip their toes in before water closed to the public, while he and his wife watched closely.

“Yeah, we’re doing a lot of, I’d say coaching, I don’t want to say yelling, to tell them to keep coming back in a little bit, because they want to ride the waves,” said Pagels.

The rain and flash flooding watch is causing a lot of anxiety for property owner and temporary resident Kay Burnison.

Rain or shine, she has work to do.

“My condo was fairly damaged with Sally, and so, we didn’t really have any choice, we gotta get it back into shape,” said Burnison.

Our area remains under a flash-flood watch until Friday morning, with the water expected to be rough through Saturday.