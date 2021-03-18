ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Due to very strong lateral currents, officials say double red flags are flying in Orange Beach today, Thursday, March 18th.
Double red means all Gulf waters are closed to the public. The beach remains open but the water is off limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.