ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - As more and more people visit the recently reopened beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, one big part of the experience wasn't there Thursday.
Lifeguards hoisted double red flags, closing off the water because of dangerous rip currents and rough surf. The expectation is the water will remain closed at least for the next couple days. Lifeguards spent Thursday afternoon patrolling the beaches, not just to enforce social distancing, but making sure no one was taking on the waves.
"The rip currents are pretty strong but how could you not want to be out there after the coronavirus and finally everything opening up, it's impossible," one man, who had to be told to get out of the water said. "The lifeguards were really cool about it."
FOX10 spoke with several beachgoers Thursday, who after a month and a half of staying home, were just happy to be back on the sand again, regardless of the rough waves.
"Yeah it's pretty rough but who could complain about this," one main said.
"We made the best of it, we just kind of enjoyed the sun and got our tan ready before we go back to Ohio," another said.
As of Thursday afternoon, surf/rescue teams in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach did not report any water rescues. Surfers are still allowed to get in the water with their boards during double red flag conditions.
