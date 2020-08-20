GULF SHORES, Ala (WALA) – It is business as usual at Coyote Beach Sports in Gulf Shores even in the midst of a pandemic and potential tropical weather heading toward the gulf.
“This is one of our best seasons ever,” said Terry Shelton, owner of Coyote Beach Sports. “People do want to get outside they come down get on a bicycle or get on a kayak or a scooter.”
That feeling to get outside might change in just a couple of days as two storms have their sights on the gulf and it could be bad for business.
“It will hurt our business,” Shelton said. “There’s no question it will have a disadvantage to us. We live on the Gulf Coast so we have to prepare for that.”
The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is watching both storm systems closely and they are in constant contact with their partners to be prepared should they need to activate. They say now is the time to prepare for the peak of hurricane season with an emergency kit.
“In that kit we encourage not only the batteries, the flashlights and the things that we always talk about, but you have to consider a mask, some hand sanitizer and some sort of disinfectant,” said Zach Hood, Director of the Baldwin County EMA.
Back at the beach, the water has been the perfect escape for many for months. Now 2020 throwing yet another curveball and possible record with two systems in the gulf at the same time.
“We didn’t expect to have this kind of year with COVID-19, didn’t expect to have it, but people got out they come down here on the coast and took their vacations and had a good time,” Shelton said.
With the most active part of the hurricane season to go, the EMA says people need to have a way to get notifications.
If information on the Baldwin County EMA app, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.