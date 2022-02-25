DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne police arrested a15-year-old after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

After stealing the car, he drove it to Baldwin County. The chase started when he ran a stop sign in Daphne, according to investigators. It ended behind a store on Frederick Boulevard, where he was taken into custody.

The youth was taken to Baldwin County Juvenile Center. Police said the teen used to live in Lake Forest, but they haven't said what he was doing back in the area.