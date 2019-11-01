Dredging begins at Little Lagoon Pass

Alabama Department of Transportation crews braved the cold Friday morning in Gulf Shores as they begin a new project.
Crews began dredging along Little Lagoon Pass near West Beach in Gulf Shores.
City officials say the pass has gotten increasingly shallow over the past year, and this is much needed as boating season winds down.
“They’ll be some activity along the shoreline as that material is discharged along the shoreline but it also builds the beach back up, so it creates more beach for the people,” said Mark Acreman, Gulf Shores’ Director of Public Works.
The project is expected to be finished in one to two months.
