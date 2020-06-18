Dredging project in shallow waters of Gulf Shores falling off the pace, residents say

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - It's hard to miss out in the unusually shallow waters of Little Lagoon Pass; a big black and yellow barge, that some residents are worried will overstay its welcome.
Though ALDOT tells FOX10 News the project of removing sand from Little Lagoon Pass is going well, some residents beg to differ.
"We come by this pass every day and that barge, if it's moved, it hasn't moved far." Tom Eberly said.
The state began a dredging project in May, because of the shallow waters and lack of exchange between Little Lagoon and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.
But Eberly, who is an avid angler, along with his friend Brad Caban, aren't seeing much progress, if any, the past three weeks.
"The problem is the water doesn't really change out," Caban said. "This is really an estuary where little baby fish and shrimp are all trying to grow and they're just getting choked out because they're not getting the water exchange they need."
The project is expected to take 60 days, after beginning in late May. After a request for an update to the project, ALDOT sent FOX10 News this response: "The contractor is still actively dredging. There have been no issues."
FOX10 News will continue to monitor the progress of this project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.