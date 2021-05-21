BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --Pile up into your car and come out to a Drive-in Laser Light Show at Baldwin County Fairgrounds.

Two family friendly laser shows per night (May 20- 23) will be seen at 8:00 p.m. and 9:20 p.m.

The laser shows include musical hits from current pop to classic rock, cutting edge effects, high-powered lasers, and dual large screen laser projection.

The fairgrounds has a dedicated tail-gate seating area for every vehicle. You can bring your own chairs, blankets, and refreshments.

Tickets are $29 per car.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Due to COVID restrictions, they will not be taking cash at the gate.

According to Cabin Fever Laser Show, rain enhances the lasers, so don't be afraid of the sprinkles.

Please turn off your headlights when you park.

There will be a designated FM station for instructions and sound during the event.

There are also clean sanitized portable bathrooms on site.

No RVs, buses, trailers, or tall sprinter vans at the event.

For more information, click here.