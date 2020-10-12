MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A police chase that authorities say was connected to the investigation into a double homicide in Baldwin County ended Saturday afternoon in Mobile.
According to police a pursuit took place for several blocks and the subject, identified as 36-year-old Antwon Smith, struck two vehicles during the chase which ended with a crash on Springhill Avenue at Michael Donald Avenue when it struck a brick retaining wall.
After a brief struggle, officers apprehended Smith.
Friday, October 10, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit began working an incident involving two individuals who were found deceased on County Road 95, south of Elberta.
The two victims in this case were identified as Ryan Frazier and Joshua Carroll both of the Seattle, Washington area.
Based on current information Frazier and Carroll install fiberoptic cable and were in the area performing contract work.
