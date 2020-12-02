FOLEY, Ala. --Troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate a deadly vehicle crash in the Foley area, and they have identified the driver killed as William D. Sparks, 79, of Foley.
Investigators said Sparks died when his Ford crashed head-on into a cement truck on County Road 24 near Live Oak Boulevard around 8:20 a.m. on Monday.
Sparks was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the cement truck was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
He's identified as 27-year-old Marquis Jermaine Johnson of Mobile.
