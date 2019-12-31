Work on the Diverging Diamond Interchange in Malbis will ramp up in January and drivers should expect an increase in lane closures.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said on January 7, crews will start working on a new barrier wall and rail. Teams will also be paving and widening Highway 181 from Highway 90 to Eastern Shore Boulevard.
Regular lane closures will occur for the next few months between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes to avoid any delays.
ALDOT said work is expected to wrap up by late Spring 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.