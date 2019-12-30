BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three arrests were made early Saturday on drug trafficking charges following a police pursuit in Bay Minette, according to authorities.
It began at about 3 a.m., when Bay Minette officers approached a suspicious vehicle parked at the American Pride Gas Station on Hand Avenue, according to police. The business was closed at the time contact was made.
Police said that when the officer approached the 2019 Kia Sorento, the vehicle fled the scene. A vehicle pursuit began on West Almyra Street and ended near 1605 Collier Avenue in Bay Minette, police said.
After the vehicle stopped, police said, officers made contact with driver Whitney Shantell Fields, front seat passenger Casandra Shawntae Lieteau and backseat passenger Thaddeus Dontavis Mallory.
During the course of the traffic stop and investigation, police said, officers found approximately 80 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies and two loaded firearms in the vehicle.
Police detailed the arrests as follows:
- Whitney Shantell Fields was charged with drug trafficking, certain person forbidden to possess a firearm by convicted felon, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and driving under the influence. Fields is currently held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on no bond.
- Thaddeus Dontavis Mallory was charged with drug trafficking, certain person forbidden to possess a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mallory is currently held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on no bond.
- Casandra Shawntae Lieteau was charged with drug trafficking, certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lieteau is currently held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Correction Center on a no bond.
"These arrests are part of our continued effort to combat drug crimes and keep our communities safe and drug free," the Bay Minette Police Department posted on Facebook.
Police ask anyone who has any information regarding crimes in the City of Bay Minette to email it to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us or call 251-580-2559.
