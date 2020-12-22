A mother and her two children woke up to flames early Tuesday morning in their home off County Road 55 in Foley.
Firefighters say by the time they arrived on scene, the family had been able to make it to safety but sustained life-threatening injuries and burns.
Officials say this morning’s fog made getting the family to a hospital more difficult.
The mother and one child with more severe injuries were life flighted to USA Health University Hospital’s burn unit.
Gulf Shores Fire was able to help the helicopter land just a few miles away at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, where the other child was treated.
Crews from Foley and Magnolia Springs Volunteer Fire Department say they were able to get the fire put out within hours, making sure it was contained from leftover hurricane debris around the neighborhood.
Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby says they are working with the state fire marshal to determine a cause but aren’t ruling anything out.
“With our seasonal temperatures changing, we’re getting these cool nights, lot of families are using different heat sources, but we’re just getting to the investigation side of this to determine a cause,” said Chief Darby.
Chief Darby says he hasn’t received an update on the family’s condition, but this tragedy is weighing heavy on him and his crews hearts, especially with Christmas being in just a few days.
“We hate to see families go through this this time of year, and our prayers are with this family. I hope that they can make a recovery, and that our community can come together to show them some support,” said Chief Darby.
The investigation into the fire has just begun, but officials say they don’t see anything out of ordinary as of now at the scene. The state fire marshal will head up the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.