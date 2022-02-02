Do you want to learn a new artistic skill this year? Well Eastern Shore Art Center is offering just that.
Fox10’s Lenise Ligon sat down with Jerry Gardner to talk about the Blacksmith Experience workshop.
The Blacksmith Experience Workshop:
Eastern Shore Art Center
At Robertsdale Forge
Feb. 9 and Feb. 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fee: $299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.