FAIRHOPE, Ala. --According to the Eastern Shore Art Center, out of abundance of caution, they will not be hosting the First Friday Art Walk on August 6.

They state they believe it is in the best interest of the community to not host an event that has attracted 400-800 people pre-pandemic.

They state they are hoping to be able to bring it back in September.

The Artists4 Paws exhibit and auction will be extended to September 3.

They are still open to the public Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.