Local businesses are for more than grabbing a cold one or steaming cup of coffee.
Its about community.
“For us, that’s why we’re here. We want people to come in, sit down, drink coffee, and be apart of the atmosphere,” said Eric Friese, Owner of Soul Caffeine Coffee in Daphne.
Daphne Coffee Shop Soul Caffeine opening their doors for the first time in weeks.
As their dining room opened at 6 am Monday morning, one customer came for more than just his daily shot of expresso, finding closeness with old friends from even six feet apart.
“It was really sad because it was amazing how much community we lost in this little tiny shopping center community because they weren’t here, and so we’re really glad they’re open,” said Andy McGee, Soul Caffeine’s first customer after reopening their seating area.
Fairhope Brewing Company also getting an early start, as they prepare their bar to fill more than just crowlers for the first time in more than a month.
“Our sanitation practices have always been really good here, just because of what we do, but we’re going to double check and reassure that everything is going to be good on that front too,” said Brian Kane, with Fairhope Brewing Company.
While they are more than happy to fill glasses and barstools again, they say they wouldn’t be here without all the support over the last months—even from a distance.
“People have been extremely supportive of us, helped keep the lights on in here, and we’ve also been forced to create some pretty creative beers in the meantime, so hopefully a few of those will reappear in the future,” said Kane.
Both businesses say they are taking all necessary precautions to keep their beloved customers safe, like limiting seating, spreading out tables and barstools, and sanitizing around the clock.
