Eastern Shore Chamber hosts 2020 Baldwin County Job and Career Fair

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce held its annual Baldwin County Job fair Tuesday, bringing together 50 employers from several different industries.
Representatives were there talking to job candidates, looking to fill positions in banking, engineering, utilities, hospitality, sales, law enforcement, and more.
Even though Baldwin County’s unemployment rate has dropped now to 2.4%, Chamber officials say its always a good time to explore new possibilities.
“This is a great opportunity to see what is out there, and engage one on one, face to face with people who are hiring,” said Casey Williams, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce President.
Anyone is welcome.
All you have to do is dress for success and bring copies of your updated resume.
The job fair is from 9 am to 2 pm at the Daphne Civic Center.
