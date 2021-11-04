Eastern Shore Chamber hosts first Lemonade Day

This weekend is Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce’s very first Lemonade Day.

After months of hard work, young businessmen and women have fine tuned their recipes and are ready to welcome customers for a taste test.

“Everything from going to ask the business they were going to set up in front of, they had to call them and make sure they can set up in front, getting tips from them, there was a workbook that they went through for several weeks, learning all the steps of the process, and so its really cool to see this all come to fruition,” said Denise Curtis, with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

The Lemonade Day program allows kids from 3rd to 6th grade to learn business from the inside out.

From coming up with their own lemonade recipe, to marketing their product, building their own stand, all the way to making sales this Saturday…

They are asking for your support in turning their lemonade into the ultimate hands on lesson.

“Hopefully when they get older they’ve already got that mindset of okay, how can I become a good contributor to the community, and also do something great and build a business for themselves.”

The program even goes as far as teaching kids how to budget… and put aside money to give back.

Lemonade Day is Saturday and there will be dozens of stands set up throughout the Eastern Shore.

