Eastern Shore Chamber to host Baldwin County Career & Job Fair

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials say the 2021 Baldwin County Career & Job Fair will bring employers from a broad range of industries together to connect with job seekers and those looking to make a career move. The career fair is a major initiative every year, but in 2021 especially as both employers and job seekers have struggled with challenges from COVID-19.

Baldwin County’s current unemployment rate at 3.4%.

“We are making improvement but still have a way to go in order to get to our pre-COVID historical lows. Knowing the needs of potential employers and with employees in mind, we are excited to offer this “in person” opportunity.” said Eastern Shore Chamber Director of Workforce Development Christina Hellmich. “The most impactful way to regain our quality of life is through meaningful employment. So, you don’t want to miss out.”

The Baldwin County Career & Job Fair will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center at 2603 Highway 98, Daphne.

This year’s career fair will feature a workshop at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. titled “Reinventing Yourself After COVID-19” presented by Josh Duplantis, Dean of Workforce Development at Coastal Alabama Community College.

The Baldwin County Career & Job Fair is an in-person event and will follow state health guidelines concerning COVID-19, including limited attendance, social distancing and masks.

Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed for an interview and have plenty of resumes available.

The Alabama Career Center will be on hand to assist job seekers.

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce would like to offer special thanks to the Career & Job Fair’s Title Sponsor, Riviera Utilities.

For more information about the 2021 Baldwin County Career & Job Fair or to apply as an employer, visit www.eschamber.org/career-fair or call the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce at (251) 928-6387.