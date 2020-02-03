DAPHNE, Ala (WALA) -- A massive fire at a Daphne apartment complex consumed an entire building. Eight units are believed to be a complete loss.
The Red Cross is now helping those who have nowhere to go.
At least a couple dozen firefighters spent about three hours trying to get the blaze at Sea Cliff South Condominiums under control, but it burned hot and fast just after 2 P.M.
“My neighbor just shouted your building is on fire get out,” said Patsy Sheehan.
Several neighbors were home when their building caught fire. A shocking sight as they scrambled to safety.
“I was laying in bed watching TV and I heard this sounded like explosions going on and I looked out the window and there were fireballs coming down under the eaves,” said Nick Panayiotou.
“The end of the building and the middle were in flames so the whole thing is enormously shocking to me,” Sheehan said.
Everybody made it out of the building safely, firefighters say sadly two dogs did not.
“We had a very short response time,” Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood. “I think we were here in about 60 seconds, but obviously it was a very big blaze just glad there was no loss of life.”
Firefighters told some of the condo owners that they should not expect much, they believe all of the units are badly damaged.
One man only escaped with his phone and the clothes he was wearing.
“I started to figure to get stuff out and then I figured no let me get out of here,” Panayiotou said. “So, I didn’t get my shoes.”
At this point, the cause is still under investigation.
