"Eastern Shore Elf" promoting small businesses during holiday season

Thanksgiving is just one week away, but many people along the Eastern Shore are already getting in the holiday spirit!
With the Holiday season comes a lot of holiday shopping!
Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce wants to make sure you’re shopping at small businesses as well as online for your loved one’s gifts, and the Eastern Shore Elf is helping them do that!
Starting Black Friday the chamber will be having their very own Elf on the Shelf pay a visit to local businesses across the Eastern Shore.
Not only will the Eastern Shore Elf be getting into trouble on his own and promoting small businesses, he’ll also be giving away prizes!
“You might find a few stores you didn’t even know existed, or know that they had ‘oh I’ve been looking for that particular thing and didn’t know that they had that there!’ it’s a great way to showcase all of that," said Denise Curtis, with Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.
For a calendar of where you can find Eastern Shore Elf, as well as more details on how to enter to win prizes, click here.
