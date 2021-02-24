Eastern Shore Mayors host inaugural 'State of the Cities'

Fairhope, Daphne, and Spanish Fort mayors are teaming up to make the Eastern Shore a better place to live.

Wednesday they met with local business leaders in the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce's inaugural 'State of the Cities.'

This is the first time all three mayors have gotten together like this, giving chamber members a chance to ask questions and get updates from all three cities.

Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan, Daphne Mayor Robin LeJuene, and Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillian gave the business community an update on projects they have taken on separately and together.

COVID's impact on our local economy, recovery from Hurricane Sally, new Mobile River Bridge plans, and explosive growth were just some of the topics of conversation.

"How its going to happen, find out the methods, how its going to be dealt with, how its going to be managed, to make sure it doesn't get out of control and negatively impact everybody," said Sally Wagner, a Fairhope CPA, and chamber member.

The event was sold out, and was a major success.

The three mayors say they are working closely together for the interest of the Eastern Shore and Baldwin County, keeping a close eye on state legislation and how it may impact us here at home.