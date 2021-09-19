SPANISH FORT, Ala (WALA) – Sunday morning a massive fire tore through a popular Spanish Fort restaurant.

Viewer video shows fierce flames and thick black smoke shooting into the sky at Ed’s Seafood Shed on the Causeway.

Firefighters from Spanish Fort, Daphne and Mobile all rushing to the scene before 7 AM Sunday morning in an effort to put it out and save what they can.

The fire forcing Bob Koonce and his family to find a new place to eat. They showed up around 9 AM and found fire trucks instead of staff.

“I look forward to meeting here and enjoying the location because it’s convenient and the food is always excellent and so it’s very disappointing,” he said.

Firefighters say the damage was so severe the restaurant has been forced to close, at least while repairs are done.

“We got several calls that there were flames shooting 20-30 feet off the building so we know we need more manpower and that’s when Mobile and Daphne came to help us out,” said Lt. Tim Cooper with Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue.

Pictures Mobile Fire posted to their Facebook page show some of the damage the flames left behind. One picture appears to show part of the roof was destroyed.

“There’s smoke damage everywhere in the building and of course extensive damage mostly to the rear and to the left side of the building,” Cooper said.

We are told the blaze started before staff arrived for the day.

Firefighters say nobody was injured.

Now people who eat here are hoping for a triumphant return.

“We’ll look forward to when they reopen,” Koonce said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The owner of Ed’s says that he is working to try and help out his staff after the fire.