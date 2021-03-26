Elberta German Sausage Festival back this weekend rain or shine

Elberta's German Sausage Festival is back this weekend, in person for the first time in a year.

The festival has been helping fund the volunteer fire department since the 1970's, and helps offset cost not covered by the little tax money the department now receives.

Due to COVID, the department had to host drive-thru biannual festivals last year, making 50% less than usual for the first fundraiser, and taking a loss on the next.

They are hoping to have some fun this weekend while also getting some much needed help from the community they risk their lives for every day.

"We had additional expenses, plus our area here is growing, its getting busier, more people moving in, and we're running more calls. This past year was the busiest our department's ever been. Which means more fuel cost, more cost for equipment," said Elberta Volunteer Fire Chief Nick Sheer.

After other successful in person outdoor events, like the town's Mardi Gras Parade, several tell us they are just happy to have some sense of normalcy back.

“We know that people are ready. They just need to get out. They need to be with community, they need to be with family, they need to be with friends. Everybody loves to support our first responders. They are there when we need them. We need to be there when they need us," said Vicky Norris, a member of Elberta's Town Council, and longtime resident.

The festival will feature live music, vendors, fun, food, and of course, sausage.

The event is rain or shine and kicks off Saturday morning at 8 am.