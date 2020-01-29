ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) --Police say a Baldwin County woman escaped death after she was kidnapped, beaten, and wrapped in plastic by her husband.
Justin Kay was arrested and charged with first degree kidnapping, domestic violence, and violation of a court order.
The victim’s mother talked to FOX10.
She talked about what Kay is accused of doing to her daughter.
She said, “He held a knife to her throat, took her out of here, beat her in the face until she’s bruised all over, broke her nose, and sliced her eye.”
Investigators say it started when Kay went to the house on West Fern Avenue in Foley, where the victim was staying with her mother, to confront her over their breakup.
Police say Kay sneaked into the house in the middle of the night and forced his wife to leave with him by threatening to harm her mother.
The victim’s mother said of her daughter, “She didn’t make any noise going out the door. Of course, he had a knife to her throat and he had a plastic saran wrap wrapped around her neck and tied up her face and stuff.”
Police say Kay beat his wife in the car along the way and, once they arrived back in Elberta, he continued to abuse her and, then, went on a meth binge.
They say after several hours, Kay passed out and his wife was able to escape and get help.
Foley Police Deputy Chief Thurston Bullock said, ”He said after we interviewed him that he was going to kill her and kill himself, and that was his original plan.”
But the victims mother wanted one question answered.
She said, “I think he should be charged with attempted murder. “
Foley Police say they consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and that’s the charges it wanted to go with.
The victim’s mother says her daughter is out of the hospital recovering.
The Lighthouse in Robertsdale serves domestic violence victims in Baldwin, Escambia, Conecuh, and Monroe counties, free of charge. It has advocacy services and provides court advocacy for victims of domestic violence. Counseling services are also available for adults.
The non-profit is active on Facebook. Their page can be found here.
EARLIER STORY
An Elberta man was arrested in Baldwin County and stands accused of kidnapping and assaulting his wife and wrapping her in plastic.
According to the Elberta Police Department, at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 12000 block of Breman Road to investigate a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Ranee Kay, who had been badly beaten to the point of needing medical treatment.
Officers learned through their investigation that 48-year-old Justin Kay went to a residence on West Fern Avenue in Foley the previous night to confront the victim over their breakup, police said.
The victim is currently married to Justin Kay but had obtained a protection from abuse order and was staying with her mother for safety as she filed for divorce, police said.
Justin Kay entered the residence on Fern Avenue and forced his wife to leave with him against her will by threatening to harm her sleeping mother if she alerted anyone, police said.
After wrapping her in plastic wrap, police said, he drove her back to their residence in Elberta while beating her in the car along the way. Once they arrived at the residence, police said, he continued to hold her against her will by force and threats while he smoked methamphetamine.
After several hours, Justin Kay passed out from the drugs, and the victim was able to escape and get assistance in calling the police, police said.
After the initial investigation, Elberta officers notified the Foley Police Department. Foley officers also responded to the scene because the crime originating in Foley.
With the collaborative efforts from Elberta Police, Foley Police and the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office, Justin Kay was arrested at the residence and charged with first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence (burglary 2nd), and violation of a court order, police said.
Police said that later during an interview, Justin Kay admitted that his initial plan was to kidnap his wife and kill her and then kill himself.
