UPDATE: Police in Elberta say the missing woman, Barbara Bates, has been located. "She has been found safe," the Elberta Police Department posted on Facebook. "Her family has been notified. Thank you all for sharing."
---
ORIGINAL STORY:
ELBERTA, Ala. --According to the Elberta Police Department, a woman by the name of Barbara Bates, 62, has gone missing.
She was last seen on Chicago St. Sunday morning. Her whereabouts are unknown.
Her vehicle is a 2002 Dodge Durango with a U.S. Armed Forces tag, and the license plate number of YHF239. There is also a "Back the Blue" Elberta Police sticker on the back window.
She is in need of regular medical attention.
If anyone knows of any information, please contact the dispatch number: 251-947-4010.
