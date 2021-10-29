ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) – The Elberta Sausage Festival kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday and ends at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
The event will feature German sausage, music and more than 100 vendors.
The sausage festival is a town fundraiser, spearheaded by Elberta's Volunteer Fire Department. Proceeds from the event will be used for improving not only the fire department, but the town as well.
Local non-profit organizations also benefit from the festival thanks to booth sales and parking lot fees.
