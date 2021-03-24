ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) -- Elberta Sausage Festival organizers say the festival will still go on even if it rains.
The Elberta German Sausage Festival is returning as an in-person event on Saturday, March 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival takes place on the last Saturday of March and October each year, but in 2020 because of the pandemic it was staged as a drive-through event.
It's the town's biggest fundraiser, spearheaded by the volunteer fire department.
The money that is raised goes to the department and the town as well.
The festival will take place in the town park, which is directly across from town hall.
There will be dozens of arts and crafts booths, plenty of food, and even some carnival rides and music.
