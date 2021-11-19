ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) -- An Elberta High School student has been charged with assault in connection to a fight earlier this week that sent another student to the hospital.
The fight happened after lunch Wednesday. Police said two boys had an altercation in a school bathroom.
One of the student's injuries were severe enough to airlift him to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.
Elberta police not releasing the names of the students involved because of their ages.
