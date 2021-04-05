Eligibility expands as vaccine supply remains low in Baldwin County

In Baldwin County, vaccine supply is still falling short.

With eligibility expanding to include everyone over 16 in the state, those now able to get the shot are forced to get in line, unless they want to drive to another county.

Many vaccination sites in Baldwin have been booked out for weeks or even months in advance.

Alabama Department of Public Health closed mass vaccination clinics after only receiving a few hundred first doses a week, and switched to appointment only.

Even with more now getting in line for the needle prick, officials say supply is still an issue.

"With the increased demand, supply is definitely going to be an issue, but we'll continue to get those appointments scheduled for those who are eligible here at the health department, and we certainly want to encourage people to look to the other providers who are giving it as well," said Jenny Kilpatrick, with ADPH.

Resources like vaccinefinder.org and ADPH's vaccine clinic dashboard will help you find other locations, like nearby hospitals or pharmacies that also have shots available, but you may have to expand your search range to 25 miles or more away.

ADPH encourages folks to take whatever shot they can when it is available to them, but make sure they give others the chance to do the same.

"If someone has reason to cancel their appointment, if they can do that ahead of time, that would just open up that slot for someone else to fill," said Kilpatrick.