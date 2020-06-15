Baldwin County deputies are investigating what they’re calling a murder – suicide off Highway 90 in Elsanor. Investigators say a man shot his fiancé inside her home before shooting himself. They believe it happened sometime between Saturday morning, June 13 and Sunday morning, June 14, 2020.
Investigators said the victim reached out and spoke with deputies just hours before she was killed. Deputies said 24-year-old Katherine Clark left her house early Saturday morning after arguing with her fiancé. She met with deputies at another residence where she agreed to stay for the night to let tempers subside.
“The deputies never spoke to him that night,” said Captain Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “They ended up just going and talking to her. Spoke to her. She was away from the scene. Again, determined there was not enough information…not enough probable cause to make an arrest or go further with the investigation and again, documented it and asked her to stay away for the night and let things cool off.”
Instead, Clark returned home. Investigators said evidence does show 41-year-old Mark Andrews of Theodore shot Clark several times with a pistol before shooting himself.
There was no sign of a physical struggle leading up to the shooting, but deputies have learned there was more than one argument beforehand. Investigators say the couple had attended a gathering in Orange Beach Friday where drinking was involved, leading to an argument. Deputies say Andrews left and when Clark returned home later, the arguing continued. That’s when Clark left her home and called deputies. It was a welfare check that led deputies back to the house where they found the bodies.
“It’s in a pretty rural area so there was no reports of any kind of gunfire coming from the residence or anything like that but the family did become concerned because Miss Clark was supposed to go pick up her child in Mobile sometime Saturday and that afternoon, never showed up to pick up her child,” Cadenhead explained.
That child is just four years old. Investigators are trying to learn more about the nature of the relationship between Mark Andrews and Katherine Clark. If you can provide some insight or details of what happened leading up to their deaths, you’re asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.