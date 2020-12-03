The Board of Directors of the Eastern Shore Art Center has decided to cancel First Friday Art Walk for tomorrow, due to public safety concerns with the rise of COVID-19 cases.
The event was scheduled for Friday, December 4 from 6pm - 8pm.
Bryant Whelan, executive director of the Art Center in Fairhope, said that while large crowds had not been anticipated and safety precautions are in place, everyone felt that canceling was the best decision in the current environment.
The City of Fairhope had already canceled its Magical Christmas Parade, citing a lack of participation.
