BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Officers recaptured a convicted child rapist about an hour after he escaped custody in Bay Minette.

Baldwin County deputies said Jesse Lee Tidwell Jr. escaped around 2 p.m. Wednesday while he was undergoing a medical procedure. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Tidwell was at North Baldwin Infirmary when he was able to get away from guards.

K9 units were called in and the dogs were able to track him down about half a mile away. Tidwell was found hiding in a box at the Baldwin County Public Schools bus shop on Highway 59.

Tidwell has served about 8 years of a 30-year prison sentence for second-degree rape of a child under 12 out of Colbert County.

According to a news report from WAFF News, Tidwell sexually abused a child for more than two years. He then promised to buy the victim an iPhone if she lied about the abuse to police. Tidwell pleaded guilty in the case.