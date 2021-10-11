FAIRHOPE, Ala (WALA) -- The sunshine on Monday is just what farmers throughout the Gulf Coast ordered. Sadly, for this cotton growing season, it is too little too late.

“From what I can tell it’s probably a 30% reduction on what was here,” said Eric Street, a Baldwin County Farmer talking about cotton.

The recent excessive rain is to blame.

Street has been farming this area near Highway 98 and Dairy Road with his brother and dad for decades.

“When I was a child we normally got between 50 and 60 inches here, but we recorded 80 plus inches on this piece of property for the year,” he said.

Most of the cotton crop that was lost fell on the ground.

Street says three of the last four cotton growing seasons have been less than normal, all because of excessive rain.

So far this year, Mobile is 19 inches above normal, Pensacola is 29 inches.

“We’ve had a lot of good ones, but this will not be one of our record crops, I assure you,” Street said.

While Street’s cotton crop yield will be down, he says others are in worse shape.

“I have a lot of friends in this same business to the east of here that have fared much worse than us of no fault of their own, excessive rain, just different things,” he said.

To help protect themselves, the Street family grows seven crops, including cotton on 47 tracts of land.

On Monday, Street was tending to peanuts. That crop is expected to be a money maker this year.

But back in the cotton field. With a reduced cotton yield, Street says a saving grace might just be that cotton is selling at roughly a 10-year high.

“God has blessed us in our efforts and I hope he continues, but he didn’t promise it was going to be easy everyday of our life,” he said. “It’s been a fist fight this year.”

Street says the weather has been rough the last five weeks which got them to this point.

He plans to harvest his fields in about 2 to 3 weeks.