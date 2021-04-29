FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- The 69th Annual Arts and Crafts Festival in Fairhope kicks off Friday through sunday
It's free and open to everyone.
The festival was pushed back from its original April 21 date because of COVID-19.
Organizers say artists will be spread out and there will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the festival.
