FAIRHOPE, Ala. --Downtown Fairhope is busy with people today as the 69th Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival kicks off.

The festival was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 and rescheduled this year with safety in mind.

It was obvious folks were ready for this festival to return.

From the times the gates opened, visitors poured in. Arts and crafts of all kinds are on display for purchase and there's something for just about everyone's taste.

One thing that stood out in the crowd was all the smiling faces and an almost complete absence of facemasks.

But the number of vendors have been cut back so that the booths can be spaced further apart. Festival organizers say this will allow visitors to space themselves out more.

Only 220 vendors were let in this year and all are from Alabama.

This is so that all involved are familiar with the same COVID safety protocols.

Some of the artists say they missed out on dozens of shows last year because of the COVID lockdown and to be back here in Fairhope for this festival is a blessing.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and parking can be scarce.

But there is a shuttle service running this weekend. It will run from the Fairhope Rec Center on Greeno Road from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. both tomorrow and Sunday. There is a $5 fee.