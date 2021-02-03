The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival is a go for 2021, although there will be some changes because of the COVID–19 pandemic. Last year’s festival was postponed and ultimately cancelled. It’s still about six weeks away but city officials said they’re optimistic everything will stay on track to have the event.

On a good year, more than 200,000 people visit the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and those people spend money, not only with the vendors but with downtown businesses. With the 2020 cancellation, months of state-mandated closures and now no Mardi Gras, it’s been a challenging 12 months.

Newly elected Fairhope Mayor, Sherry Sullivan said she’s ready to take necessary steps to make the festival happen, including hiring private security to hand out face coverings and encourage social distancing.

“We have talked about some of that and that may be what has to happen in order for us to have these events because again, they’re important for the economic health of our businesses in downtown,” Sullivan explained.

It’s a sentiment echoed by many of those business owners.

“I think some of the local shop keepers or shop owners do well with the Arts and Crafts Festival and certainly, the children enjoy it you know. They have a big time,” said downtown business owner, Betty Haynie.

This year, only artist from Alabama will be allowed to participate so that everyone is familiar with all ongoing state COVID protocols. This will cut the number of vendors in half, but the festival footprint will stay the same. Those artists will be spaced out twice the distance from one another.

“We know that we can’t always count on people being accountable for their own actions and we’ll have to police that, but the festival committee and the city collectively, they feel like they put together a safe event at this current time to move forward with,” Sullivan said.

Cierra White has seen the impact COVID has taken on the community and said the decision to hold the festival is a good one.

“My whole family has been wait staff, bartenders, servers, ran restaurants and just to bring that back is going to be huge for the people that were hit the worst in this,” White said.

The festival will be March 19, 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There has been some criticism voiced on social media, saying the city should reconsider because of the ongoing pandemic. Everyone Fox 10 News spoke with downtown said they thought having the festival was just what the city needs.